Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia has decided to float a new political party to challenge the BJP and Congress in upcoming elections. Togadia made this announcement while speaking to reporters in Hisar district of Haryana. Pravin Togadia also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in Ram temple construction.

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia has decided to float a new political party, according to various media reports. Togadia made this announcement while speaking to reporters in Hisar district of Haryana. Announcing his decision, Togaida said, “My party will be an alternative for the Congress and BJP in upcoming elections”. In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said voters will not forgive leaders in next elections who play with their emotions.

Indirectly, he also accused Narendra Modi of not fulfilling the promises he made during the campaign for 2014 Lok Sabha elections. When asked about Ram temple construction, he raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions saying that despite being in the power since 2014, he failed to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya by introducing a law in Parliament.

His statement comes a day after the Supreme Court upheld its 1994 judgement in Ismail Faruqui case – that mosques are not integral to Islam – paving the way for the apex court to hear the Ayodhya main title suit from October 29.

Togadia said that PM Modi had taken a rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya and had promised to the Hindus that if the BJP government comes into power, then the law would be made in Parliament to form a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Pravin Togadia in April had said that his relationship with BJP and its workers is good but he is against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. However, this is not the first time that he has criticised Narendra Modi. In September, he accused PM Modi of ditching farmers remunerative prices to them for their produce as promised by him.

