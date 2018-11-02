A student leader of the Allahabad University was shot dead during a party in the University hostel on Thursday. The incident happened during a birthday party of a student organised in the PC Banerjee Hostel of the campus. According to the police, the main suspect of the crime is a student leader of the CMP Degree College.

Allahabad University student leader was shot dead on Thursday during a party in the University hostel. The deceased was identified as Sumit Shukla, who was also a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 25,000. According to the reports, several criminal cases were registered against his name. The incident happened during a birthday party of a student organised in the PC Banerjee Hostel of the campus. The police reports suggest that Sumit Shukla was approached by a youth who spoke to him initially and then fired at him from a point blank range.

After committing the crime the accused fled away from the spot. After being informed about the incident, the police reached the crime spot and started collecting the pieces of evidence. A police officer told media that the investigation of the matter is underway and police has been trying to nab the accused. The police has claimed that the main suspect of the crime is a student leader of the CMP Degree College.

The news agency ANI reported, “A student leader of Allahabad University was shot dead at a party in varsity hostel yesterday. Brijesh Srivastava, SP City says, “Main accused is a student leader of CMP Degree College. Teams have been deployed to nab him and two accused. Investigation underway.” Meanwhile, the UP police has lodged a complaint and deceased’s body has been sent for autopsy test.

Prayagraj: A student leader of Allahabad University was shot dead at a party in varsity hostel yesterday. Brijesh Srivastava, SP City says,"Main accused is a student leader of CMP Degree College. Teams have been deployed to nab him & two accused. Investigation underway." (1.11) pic.twitter.com/aj9j7lLx1m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More