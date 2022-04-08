Ministry of Health reported, Precaution Dose to be now available to 18+ population from 10th April

Precautionary dose against Covid-19 for 18+ population will be available from April 10, stated Ministry of Health.

Population above the age of 18 will now be able to get their booster dose. Just like the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the booster doses will be available on public and private vaccination centers.

However, the official data stated that 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both doses.

The Health Ministry has instructed that this booster precaution dose is eligible for the 18+ individuals who have completed 9 months since the second dose was administered.