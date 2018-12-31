Pregnant cow gang-raped in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh: The incident took place at a dairy farm situated at B Kothatore Road in Pithapuram Mandalam in East Godavari district. Nama Buchicharaju, the owner of the dairy farm, lodged a formal complaint with the police after he spotted the poor animal tied to a toddy tree nearby and blood oozing out of her genitals. The had gone missing from Sunday morning and Buchicharaju was searching for it.

Pregnant cow gang-raped in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Police have registered a case against unknown people for unnatural sex after reports of the gangrape of a pregnant cow resurfaced in the state, the TOI reported. The incident took place at a dairy farm situated at B Kothatore Road in Pithapuram Mandalam in East Godavari district. Nama Buchicharaju, the owner of the dairy farm, lodged a formal complaint with the police after he spotted the poor animal tied to a toddy tree nearby and blood oozing out of her genitals. The domestic animal had gone missing from Sunday morning and Buchicharaju was searching for it.

After registering a complaint, the Pithapuram police sent the cow to a local veterinarian to carry out the required medical test to confirm rape and the veterinarian in his report said that the quadruped was gang-raped. As soon as the news spread, several protestors took to streets and thronged the police station demanding immediate arrest of the individuals involved in the heinous crime. The police registered a case under section 2(1) (a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and ordered a probe into the incident.

Eight men had been arrested for gangraping a pregnant goat in Haryana’s Maroda village on July 25, 2018. According to reports, the goat was pregnant at the time when the alleged assault took place and the animal succumbed to injuries later.

In another incident, four youths had allegedly gang-raped and mutilated a male dog in Mumbai under the influence of drugs. The dog, Courage, died on November 21, 2018, due to excessive bleeding and internal damage.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More