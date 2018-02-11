In the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu which killed 4 more army personnel and a civilian, a pregnant woman who was injured in the attack by the armed terrorists on the family quarters at the military camp delivered a baby girl in the hospital today, on Sunday, 11 February. The pregnant woman was shifted to Military hospital with her husband Rifleman Nazir Ahmed in Satwari. A group of terrorists had sneaked into Sunjwan military station.

The number of the terrorist attacks that took place on the Indian Army, CRPF, other forces in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased voluminously in the past months | For pictorial representation only |

The death toll in the attack on the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu rose to 6 on Sunday, 11 February with the deaths of 4 more Army personnel and a civilian. Amid this attack, a pregnant woman who was injured in the attack by the armed terrorists on the family quarters at the Sunjuwan military camp delivered a baby girl in the hospital today, on Sunday. According to a report published by NDTV, the pregnant wife and her husband Rifleman Nazir Ahmed were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari. Satwari is a town in Satwari Block in Jammu District of Jammu & Kashmir state.

The report also mentions according to Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand, “the army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a cesarean section operation.” A group of terrorists had sneaked into Sunjwan military station. The number of the terrorist attacks that took place on the Indian Army, CRPF, other forces in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased voluminously in the past months.

According to a report published in the national daily, Indian Express, the number of terrorist attacks in India has increased by 16% in 2016 and a total number of deaths as well surged by 17%. The data also reflected that over 47% of the terrorist attacks in 2016 involved either bombings or explosions and a mere 18% were armed assaults. Majorly in 4 states terrorist attacks were witnessed in India in 2016, which includes Jammu and Kashmir-19%, Chattisgarh with 18%, Manipur with 12% and Jharkhand with 10%. IndiaSpend along with South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) has come up with compiled data which showed that the number of security personnel killed in terrorist turbulence has increased by 72% in the BJP’s first 3 years. From 111 in the last 3 years of UPA-II, the number of cases has risen to as many as 191 cases.