Preserving Faith: Calls For A Religious Commission Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

As the controversy over the use of animal fat in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddu continues to intensify with the matter, now reaching the Supreme Court, amidst this controversy, NewsX explores the broader systemic issues facing Hindu temples. In a Discussion with Swami Shailashanand Giri and Pavan Sinha, Executive Editor Megha Sharma Explores the Need for Reform Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy.

Swami S Giri Bats For Establishment Of Commission

During his discussion with NewsX, Swami Shailashanand Giri advocated for the establishment of a religious commission.

He emphasized that unless true judicial powers are granted, temples like Tirupati and Kaleshwara will remain vulnerable to government interference, which often leads to the violation of religious sentiments. Swami Giri pointed out that government officials typically lack a proper understanding of the temples’ history and the specific rituals associated with them.

“Instead of creating any board or anything, you must create a commission for religion because the judiciary powers, until and unless, are not in the hands of the true… Temples like Tirupati and Kaleshwara will be vulnerable to government interference, leading to the hurting of religious sentiments because the government officials do not know the history, they do not know the exact rituals, and they do not understand the basic norms of that particular place. The sanctity of the temple will be harmed again and again. The same has happened with Tirupati, the same has happened with Kaleshwara, and so many places.” said swami Shailashanand.

He further noted that this issue has occurred at numerous temples and will continue to do so unless addressed. Thus, the proposed commission, he suggested, should be led by saints who are dedicated to spiritual well-being without any expectation of material gain, ensuring the preservation of religious practices and traditions in the country.

”The same is still going on. So there should be a commission constituted with an autonomous setup that has perfect power in its hands to execute decisions, and this commission should be headed by saints like us, who have devoted their lives without any sense of physical profit or moralistic profit, but for the spiritual existence and well-being of the country only.”

Distribution Of Adulterated Prasadam In Temples

Later in the debate, when the host asked about the laboratory report highlighting the presence of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard in one of the samples, Guest Pavan Sinha made a shocking revelation.

He cautioned that we should be very careful about the prasad being distributed in temples, noting that a similar incident recently occurred at one of the major temples in Maharashtra. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the prasads meet the standards set by the SSI and FSSAI.

“We should be very particular about the prasadam etc, being distributed in the temples because, in one of the major temples of Maharashtra, something very similar had happened. So we need to be very careful.” said Pavan Sinha.

Regarding Tirupati, he emphasized that strict action must be taken in response to this incident, including significant penalties, as it has desecrated the faith of many individuals and families.

“But whatever the future course will be, the present course should be very strict and must invite penalties as soon as possible. They have really desecrated the faith of many people and families because this prasadam means something; it is God who has given it to us. We always take the prasadam and touch it with our heads, and that is kept with the highest reverence.” asserted Pavan Sinha.

Must Adhere To Norms Of FSSI

Pavan Sinha asserted that prasads must be prepared according to FSSAI standards; if they cannot meet these norms, the prasad business should be discontinued, as it is worth lakhs of rupees.

He suggested that those involved should be willing to pay fees to FSSAI to ensure compliance with health regulations. Sinha emphasized that the well-being of devotees should be prioritized, expressing hope that this initiative leads to improved health rather than deterioration.

In conclusion, he stressed the need for accountability and adherence to safety standards in the distribution of prasads, underscoring their sacred significance in the faith of countless individuals.

