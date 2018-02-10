iTV network President and Group HR head Shikha Rastogi has won Most Influential HR Leader in India award at World HRD Congress by Dr Marshall Goldsmith in 2017. Shikha Rastogi holds an extensive experience with Media, Telecom, IT and ITES business operation spread across multiple geographies in India, US & South East Asian Countries. ITV Network owned by Kartikeya Sharma is India's fastest growing news network.

In yet another big achievement for iTV network, the company’s Group Human Resource (HR) Head and President Shikha Rastogi has won “Most Influential HR Leader in India ” award. She received the award by Dr Marshall Goldsmith at World HRD Congress in 2017. Along with this award, Rastogi has also been honoured with “Exemplary women leadership award” by the WWLC for demonstrating excellent leadership and management skills in the organisation and for making changes and achieving results. Shikha Rastogi holds an extensive experience with Media, Telecom, IT and ITES business operation spread across multiple geographies in India, US & South East Asian Countries.

Her journey with iTV network has been successful. She helped the iTV network to maintain the balance between productivity and performance and established a benchmark. As a future-focused leader, she has played an active role in coaching every leader and workgroup to achieve a various milestone of success. She has created & nurtured winning teams through collaboration and consultation with colleagues from all kinds of background and geographies. In the years to come, her vision is to create a resilient and agile workforce, bring unique and innovative transformations to change culture, behaviour and ways of people functioning, whilst concurrently building organizational capabilities and culture of performance excellence.

She is adept in actively building agile, high performing organisation of the future through an integration of collaborative people network with organisational objectives and ecosystems. iTV Network owned by Kartikeya Sharma is India’s fastest growing news network, with 3 national news channels, 5 regional news channels, two newspapers and various digital assets. It employs more than bureaus/offices and has more than 106 live video sources. The Network has a cumulative reach of more than 122 + million viewers and readers on a regular basis.