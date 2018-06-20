President Ram Nath Kovind today approved the imposition of governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. This comes after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with PDP in the state on June 19, 2018. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav had cited rising violence and discrimination against the innocent civilians belonging to Jammu as reasons to end the alliance.

According to the protocol, after the President’s approval, Governor NN Vohra will be presiding over Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, this will be the fourth time that he will be taking the charge of the state. The state was under governor’s rule in the year 2008, 2015 and 2016. The governor was set to complete his second term in the coming days but now will continue in Raj Bhavan till the commencement of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to take place on August 26, 2018.

A report suggests that following the breaking of the alliance, Governor Vohra spoke to BJP leader Kavinder Gupta and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti to find out if they intended to explore alliances to form a government in the state, but got a negative response in return.

The decision from President Ram Nath Kovind came after Governor Vohra forwarded his report after consulting all the major political outfits of the state. Governor’s rule is implemented in India under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Experts believe that the governor’s rule in the state could be followed by President’s rule in the coming days and this would also delay the assembly elections. However, switching to President’s rule from Governor’s rule will need ratification from both the houses of the Parliament.

