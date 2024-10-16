Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Delves Into Algeria’s Rich Cultural Heritage

On the final day of her state visit to Algeria, President Droupadi Murmu visited the ruins of ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden.

These historical sites, situated in and around the coastal city of Tipasa, provided the President Murmu with a unique glimpse into Algeria’s rich cultural and historical legacy. The President was accompanied by Algeria’s Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji, and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta.

In a post on X, the official account of the President shared: “On the final day of her State visit to Algeria, President Droupadi Murmu glimpsed the rich cultural and historical heritage of Algeria at the archaeological site of the ancient Roman city of Tipasa. Dating back to 6th century BC, Tipasa served as thriving cultural and trading centre on the Mediterranean shores. She also visited the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, built during the Numidian era. The Minister of Culture of Algeria, H.E. Soraya Mouloudji and the Wali (Governor) of Tipaza, H.E. Aboubakr Boucetta, accompanied the President during the visits.”

This post emphasised the importance of cultural exchange during her trip and highlighted the historical significance of Algeria’s landmarks.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was awarded an Honourary Doctorate in Political Science by the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University, Algiers III.

Speaking at the ceremony, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “It is, indeed a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions.”
Kamal Baddari, the Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, presented her with the doctorate.

President Murmu’s visit to Algeria is part of her larger three-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, which aims to strengthen diplomatic, educational, and cultural ties between India and these nations.

As her state visit draws to a close, President Murmu will be departing from Malawi on October 19 with renewed hopes for deeper engagement and collaboration between the four countries in the years to come.

(With ANI Inputs)

