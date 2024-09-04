President Droupadi Murmu Extends Teacher’s Day Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and wished them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights.

In a message, the President said, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is a great source of inspiration for the entire nation. I pay my humble tributes to him on this occasion.”

She further said that children are the future of the country. As students, they learn life-skills and values and the teachers, as mentors, can mould students into future leaders who will shape the destiny of our country.

President Murmu said that teachers are entrusted with the crucial task of nurturing the minds of the future generation and guiding them towards overall excellence.

“Teachers have a duty to instill in students moral values, critical thinking skills, and a sense of responsibility towards society. Through modern methods of imparting education and optimal use of technology, as envisaged in National Education Policy 2020, teachers can empower the students to have a fruitful life and build a developed nation. I once again convey my good wishes to the entire teaching community and wish them success in the endeavour of building an enlightened community of students who will take India to greater heights,” she said.

Every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5 September. It’s a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

He was the first Vice President of the Independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

(With ANI Inputs)

