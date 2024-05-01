President Droupadi Murmu Makes Visit to Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a spiritual journey today as she offered prayers at the renowned Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Following her visit to Hanuman Garhi, President Murmu is scheduled to proceed to the Ram Temple, marking her inaugural pilgrimage to the newly constructed sacred site.

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan details President Murmu’s itinerary, which includes participation in the Saryu pujan and aarti ceremonies.

The recent ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic temple, held on January 22, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiating the Vedic rituals alongside a cadre of revered priests. The event garnered attendance from representatives spanning various spiritual and religious denominations across the nation.

In a show of inclusivity, individuals from diverse backgrounds, including tribal communities, are anticipated to grace the occasion. The architectural marvel of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet (east-west) by 250 feet (width) with a towering height of 161 feet, supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors.

Within the temple’s confines, intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities and divine figures embellish the pillars and walls. Notably, the main sanctum sanctorum enshrines the cherished childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, represented by the idol of Shri Ramlalla.

Since the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ayodhya has witnessed an influx of devotees, drawn to the spiritual sanctity of the locale. Among the frequented sites is the revered Hanuman Garhi Ram Temple, attracting a burgeoning number of visitors daily.