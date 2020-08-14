In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind saluted the Covid-19 warriors, brave soldiers and called upon the youth of India to feel pride of being the citizens of free nations.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day 2020. In his address, President Kovind remembered Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to the Indian freedom movement. He further saluted the Covid-19 warriors, who ensured normalcy and lent their services amid the pandemic. Be it the bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, new education policy or border issues, his speech touched upon all the latest happenings and assured Indians to hope for a better future.

He said that the occasion of Independence day fills us with excitement through unfurling the tricolour, taking part in celebrations & listening to patriotic songs. He called upon the youth of India to feel pride of being the citizens of free nation. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, President Kovind referred to him as the guiding light of Indian freedom movement. He emphasised that as a saint and as a political leader, Mahatma Gandhi was a ‘phenomena that could only happen in India.’

Speaking about how the Independence day celebrations would be rather curtailed this year due to Covid-19, President Kovind called corona warriors ‘our national heroes’ and said that the nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who were continuously at the forefront against the virus.

All Corona Warriors deserve high praise. They go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services. pic.twitter.com/mfNUead5wn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2020

The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. pic.twitter.com/9GuqCJcgFr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2020

In a veiled attack on China and what transpired at Galwan Valley, President condemned China’s expansionist moves and said that when the world community nPeds to fight together against the pandemic, our neighbours tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. As a result, several brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our border and national pride. He added, “ The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley.”

