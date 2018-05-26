President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and Prof Ganeshi Lal as the Governor of Mizoram and Odisha, respectively. Notably, after the Karnataka elections, the suspicions over the duties and responsibilities of a state governor mounted up as reports of them comprising their powers for the sake of supporting a party was exposed.

Lately, the long-drawn drama of politics in Karnataka underscored that there are loopholes in the federal structure of Indian democracy, and the suspicion over Governor Vajubhai Vala’s role in Karnataka proves that. Amid the ongoing discussions over the role of a Governor in Indian democracy, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Governors to two poll-bound states: Mizoram and Odisha. Reports in the PTI stated that BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and Prof Ganeshi Lal will take over as Governor of Mizoram and Odisha, respectively. While Mizoram will go to polls this year, the elections in Odisha will take place next year.

Replacing Lt General Nirbhay Sharma (retd), Rajasekharan was appointed as the chief of BJP’s Kerala unit in December 2015. If sources to be believed, the state party unit was not happy with his performance. He could not achieve much in terms of electoral gains or expansion of the party’s support base. He was later removed from the post, which came as a surprise as the party in the state was facing a tough fight from both the major opposition parties in a bypolls scheduled for May 28. Meanwhile, Lt General Nirbhay Sharma (retd) will complete his tenure on May 28.

On the other hand, Lal will secceed S C Jamir, who completed his tenure as Odisha Govenor on March 21. Since then, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was looking after the additional charge of Odisha. Lal, a senior BJP leader from Haryana, was also the chief of BJP’s national disciplinary committe. He was also president of Haryana’s BJP unit.

In past a few days, the suspicions over the duties and responsibilities of a state governor mounted up as reports of them comprising their powers for the sake of supporting a party was exposed. Whatever happened in Karnataka has failed the democracy, and the people who use it for the so-called “sake of people”.

