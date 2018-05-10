President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He is the second president after APJ Abdul Kalam who visited the camp in 2004. President Kovind will also visit the Kumar's post here. Siachen is considered as the highest battlefield in the world.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited Siachen base camp in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He is the second president after APJ Abdul Kalam who visited the camp in 2004. President Kovind will also visit the Kumar’s post here. Siachen is considered as the highest battlefield in the world. Meeting and interacting with the soldiers, the President said, “There was a special reason behind my excitement to meet you. I wanted to personally convey you the message that there is special respect in heart of all Indians for the soldiers and officers guarding the borders.” During his visit, he also laid the wreath at a memorial in Siachen base camp.

Accompanying President Kovind, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was also present at the Siachen base camp. Previously, former President APJ Abdul Kalam had visited the highest base camp almost 10 years ago in 2004. Speaking about President Kovind’s visit, an army spokesperson said, “Will visit the Siachen base camp and interact with soldiers posted there.” However, it was APJ Abdul Kalam who became the first President who for the first time visited the highest battlefield in the world, which also became a moment in India’s history.

Being militarised since 1984, the Siachen base camp is tough terrain to survive given the extreme weather conditions persisting there round the year. According to reports, close to 900 soldiers have lost their lives due to the weather conditions at the glacier.

