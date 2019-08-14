President Kovind's address to the nation: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, In his address, the President said that the recent changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh would benefit people of the region.

President Kovind’s address to the nation: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day. He commenced his speech by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and said that his vision has been guiding us. In his address, Kovind said that revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for decades, and bifurcation of the state into two union territories would benefit the people of the region. He added, with the move, the people of the region could access the same rights, privileges and facilities as their fellow citizens across the country.

While applauding the people who voted in Lok Sabha elections 2019, President Kovind said that that Indians should now work together and take or nation to new heights. He further added that several important bills were passed in the recently concluded Parliament. He said that the bills passed in the lengthy and productive sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have indicated that what is restored for India in the next five years.

Full text of #PresidentKovind's address to the nation on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day

Hindi: https://t.co/0XFWNYwkut pic.twitter.com/2ihunKO3XV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2019

Kovind asserted that national building is a continuous process that involves an optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, between citizens and their government, and between civil society and state.

I say this with the confidence and belief that India will never lose its capacity to listen to the feeblest voice; that it will never lose sight of its ancient ideals; that it will forget neither its sense of fairness nor its sense of adventure

He further added that the reforms made by the government are successful only if the people use them to go out in the world and achieve their ambitions.

Universal availability of toilets and household water have meaning only if they empower the women of India, enhance their dignity and become a catalyst for them to go out into the world and achieve their ambitions

