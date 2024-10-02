President Murmu Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 155th Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also honored Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing the lasting impact of Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality. He stated that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country. “On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen,” PM Modi wrote.

Additionally, PM Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. In another post on X, he stated, “Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the ‘jawan’, ‘kisan’, and ‘swabhiman’ of the country.”

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is known as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ The entire nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day, which is recognized as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule with remarkable patience. This perseverance ultimately led to India’s independence in 1947.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, was the second Prime Minister of India, serving from 1964 to 1966. He passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, shortly after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a visionary leader who understood the needs of the people and guided the country toward progress. He was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

