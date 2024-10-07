President Murmu Visits To Udaipur Palace, Royal family Criticises Amid Ongoing Family Dispute

President Murmu visited Udaipur on October 3 and attended the 32nd convocation ceremony at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, then she made a visit to the Udaipur City Palace. However, two members of the Mewar royal family have criticized President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the Palace.

Why was the President’s Visit criticized?

During the president’s visit, two members of the royal family, Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and his wife, Nivriti Kumari, welcomed her and explained the palace’s history and legacy. The governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagde, and the deputy chief minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, were also there.

But this doesn’t sit right with the other two members of the erstwhile royal family. Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari Mewar and her husband, Nathdwara MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, both BJP representatives criticised her visit. They raised concerns about the City Palace, which is embroiled in a longstanding family dispute. They argued that the property has a court-ordered stay with some matters still under litigation, and that Murmu’s visit was not suitable due to the ongoing legal issues. They expressed that by visiting without acknowledging Mahendra Singh Mewar, whom they regard as the head of the family, the president’s office may have unintentionally undermined her position’s dignity.

According to Mahima Kumari, she attempted to inform the president’s office in advance, sending a letter outlining the court status and urging a reconsideration of her visit. Despite these efforts, the visit went forward as planned. Mahima Kumari also mentioned that she tried contacting the Udaipur District Collector to discuss the issue but found him unavailable until she reached out to the Chief Minister’s office.

The City Palace’s ownership dispute centers on a legal division within the family. Mahendra Mewar, considered the family head by Vishvaraj and Mahima, has ongoing legal claims, while Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh, who welcomed President Murmu, is another family member with his own stake in the palace.

Udaipur Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal clarified that the president’s visit was a private one and did not require coordination with the district administration.

