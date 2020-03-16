President Ramnath Kovind has nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. After which, social media divided among supporters and criticis.

President Ramnath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for Rajya Sabha, days before the upper house goes to poll on March 26 for 73 seats.

Justice Gogoi, who pronounced decision in several cases including the historic ram mandir law suit, CJI should come under RTI and Sabrimala case, which is still pending with higher bench, had retired in November last year after serving for around 13 months.

He is also the hero for judicially implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam to filter illegal immigrants living in Assam.

His nomination has been made to replace senior lawyer KTS Tulsi who retired from Rajya Sabah recently. There are 11 other nominated members in the Rajya Sabha.

Soon after President’s announcement, social media flooded with reactions on Gogoi’s nomination.

A few welcomed President’s move, while a few were unhappy with it. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha, in a tweet, said he wishes that Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi would say no to President’s Rajya Sabha offer or his image as a great and unbiased justice would get affected.

AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi said is it “quid pro quo”? How will people have faith in the Independence of Judges ? Many Questions would arise if Ranjan Gogoi accepted the offer.

Another social media user recalled Justice Thakur’s decision, who had refused Rajya Sabha seat offered by AAP.

Contrary to these reactions many people appreciated the decision to offer Ranjan Gogoi Rajya Sabha seat as India need loyal politicians too.

