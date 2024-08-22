President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland Says, ‘I Hope Kabaddi To Be Part Of 2036 Olympics’

President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, Michal Spiczko is hopeful that Kabaddi will be a part of the 2036 Olympics.

Michal Spiczko also expressed hope that PM Modi should push India to host the 2036 Olympics and also promote indigenous sports like Kabaddi in the marquee tournament as a promising step .

A day after he spoke of the connection between India and Poland through Kabaddi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and its Board member Anna Kalbarczyk in Warsaw.

“I felt a huge positive energy from him. He was very proud that he was the person who was responsible for building the stadium in Ahmedabad because he’s from Gujarat and in this stadium, I played during the World Cup in 2016 in Ahmedabad. I think having a person like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this position, I think is a great opportunity to make India stronger in every sport. India should try for the Olympic Games in 2036 and I hope that Kabaddi will be in this Olympics,” Spiczko said after meeting PM Modi.

PM Modi commended Spiczko and Kalbarczyk for their dedication towards advancing Kabaddi in Poland and popularising the sport in Europe, an official release said.

He highlighted the role of sports in fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Poland.

Earlier, during his address to the Indian community in Warsaw, PM Modi saod that Poland and Indians also have a connection through kabaddi.

“You know that kabaddi is played in every village in Bharat. This game reached Poland from Bharat, and the people of Poland have taken kabaddi to new heights. Poland has been the European kabaddi champion for two consecutive years. I have been informed that a kabaddi championship is going to be held again from August 24, and for the first time, Poland is hosting it. I would like to extend my best wishes to the Polish kabaddi team through you,” PM Modi said.

He also said Indians know how to live with diversity, and how to celebrate it.

The Poland men’s national team qualified for the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad. Their shining moment came when they defeated then-World Champions Iran in a preliminary group match.

Two Polish players have taken part in India’s Pro Kabaddi League. Polish star defender Michal Spickzo was the first European to play in the Pro Kabaddi League when he was bought by the Bengaluru Bulls in 2015. He was with the team in the 2016 edition of the competition as well.

Piotr Pamulak became the second Polish player to feature in the Pro Kabaddi League after he was picked up by Bengaluru Bulls in the 2023 player auction.

