President of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Darvesh Yadav shot dead in Agra: Uttar Pradesh Bar council chairperson Darvesh Yadav (38) was shot dead by her colleague Manish Sharma inside Agra district court premises on Wednesday. Darvesh was the first woman chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council. The incident took place at 2.30 pm on Wednesday when Darvesh came to visit the civil court. She was elected to the post on Monday.

Accused Manish also shot himself from the same revolver. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, reports said. Darvesh’s body has been sent for a post mortem. The Agra city police have seized the licensed weapon from the crime spot and investigating the case. However, the reason behind the murder of the woman advocate hasn’t been ascertained yet.

Both Devesh and Manish were known to each other and had shared the same office in Agra court premises in 2004.

Ajay Anand, ADG, Agra, said Manish came and shot three bullets at Darvesh during an event in Agra court premises today…An injured Darvesh was taken to hospital where she died while Manish, who was critically injured, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) condemned the murder of the president of UP Bar Council. The BCI also demanded security for its members and minimum compensation of Rs 50 lakh from UP government to the victim’s family.

