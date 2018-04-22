Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his nod to the ordinance that is aimed at providing strict punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused held for raping girls below the age of 12. The following nod by President Kovind comes after the Union cabinet had given its approval for the ordinance.

On Sunday morning, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to the ordinance that is aimed at providing strict punishment, including the death penalty, for raping girls below 12 years. The president signed the ordinance today after it was approved by the Union Cabinet on April 21. The ordinance was passed following nationwide protests by the people in support of the 8-year-old girl from Kathua who was raped and killed by eight accused in January 2018. Now, with President Kovind’s nod, the Indian Penal Code, the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been amended. After the nod, several new fast-track courts will be set up to deal with rape cases of minors. Under the ordinance, special forensic kits will be provided to all police stations and hospitals.

The ordinance stipulates punishment for the rape accused and death penalty for girls below the age of 12 years. Apart from this, the ordinance has also increased the punishment for those who rape women from seven to ten years. The following punishment is extendable to life imprisonment. Also, in case of a rape of a 16-year-old, the minimum punishment for the accused has been increased from 10 years to 20 years. The ordinance also extends this to imprisonment for life. As per the ordinance, the accused involved in the gangrape of a girl below 16 years will be imprisoned for the rest of their life.

As per the new ordinance, the accused held for raping a 12-year-old will be provided with a minimum jail sentence of 20 years which may go up to life imprisonment. The ordinance also calls out for speedy investigations and trials in all rape cases. The ordinance has also prescribed a specific amount of time for the rape cases. The deadline fixed in the completion of a trial in all rape cases will be two months. The ordinance also set a six-month time limit for the disposal of appeals in rape cases. As per the ordinance, a person accused of rape or gangrape of a girl under 16 years will also not be provided an anticipatory bail.

