President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of Independence Day addressed the nation and paid tribute to martyrs, freedom fighters, and ancestors who played a crucial role for country's independence. President Kovind said that the tricolour represents the nation and added that August 15 is sacred for every Indian.

President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of 72nd Independence Day, addressed the people of the country and paid tribute to the freedom fighters and ancestors who fought for country’s Independence. President Kovind in his address said that 15 August is sacred for every Indian. “Our tricolour is a representation of our nation. Independence of India was a result of the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ancestors,” President Kovind added. Speaking about empowering women, President Kovind said they should be allowed to choose their path because freedom for our betis is the key.

Highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on the eve of 72nd Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated all citizens of India on this occasion of national pride.

The citizens who wait in a queue for their turn and respect the rights of those standing in front of them, create the India of the dreams of freedom fighters. This is a very small effort. Let us make it a part of our lives.

Women have a special significance in our society. They should have the freedom to choose their path, whether they want to use their skills in the development of house, in the workforce, or in educational institutions.

There is no place for violence in the society. Freedom of our betis is the key, we must provide freedom to women to chose their path.

Also Read: Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Tamil for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family

The world is one family and this is our motto. India should aim towards open-defecation free.

When we provide better weapons for soldiers, develop supply-chains for defence equipment in our country itself, and offer welfare facilities to the soldiers, we create India of the dreams of our freedom fighters.

President Kovind said that youth is the foundation of the nation’s aspirations.

We all need to work towards equality, development and poverty elimination.

Also Read: This Independence Day, ride in Delhi Metro special train dedicated to freedom fighters, Indian icons

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More