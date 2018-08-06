The priest had called the police stating that he will be planting a bomb to kill Ram Nath Kovind at the event where is expected to address a public meeting on Tuesday. As per current reports, the investigating police officers are probing the case and are questioning the accused priest.

Being a border state gives Bengal certain advantages. It also gives it certain responsibilities: President Ram Nath Kovind

A priest belonging to a Kerala temple was arrested on Monday morning after he called the local police stating that the President Ram Nath Kovind will be killed during his visit to the state. The man who had informed the police was later identified as P Jayaraman, a priest of Chirakkal Bhagavathi temple in Thrissur. The President is reportedly on the visit to three states — Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu — from August 4 to August 7. The President is expected to address a public meeting at ‘Festival of Democracy’ in Thiruvananthapuram on August 6 and August 7. The event has been organised to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebration of the Legislative Assembly of Kerala.

As per reports, the priest had called the police stating that he will be planting a bomb to kill Ram Nath Kovind at the event where is expected to address a public meeting on Tuesday. The President, on Tuesday, is expected to inaugurate the celebrations of St Thomas College in Thrissur.

After the police received the call, they started tracking the location of the number and zeroed on P Jayaram with an hour after the call was made.

During interrogation, the priest confessed to his crimes and said that he was drunk at the time he had called the police. Meanwhile, the family of the priest said that he is undergoing a mental illness treatment.

As per current reports, the investigating police officers are probing the case and are questioning the accused priest.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in the state on Sunday. The President is expected to offer prayers at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple before he boards his flight back to Delhi.

