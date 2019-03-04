On country's policies when it comes to issues of national interest and security, the President said that India was firmly committed to peace but if the need be, the forces would leave no stone unturned to protect the national sovereignty. He said, "India remains firmly committed to peace, but in case the need arises, we will use all our might to protect the nation's sovereignty. Our armed forces, exemplified by our air warriors reflect our firm-resolve to defend our nation."

President Ram Nath Kovind in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions following Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot while lauding the efforts by the Indian forces said that the country will use all might to protect the nation’s sovereignty. The President was speaking at an event of the Indian Air Force where he talked about India’s growing stature not just economically but militarily too. On India’s growing stature he further added, “India’s growing stature in the comity of nations is consistent with the strength and capabilities of our armed forces.”

On country’s policies when it comes to issues of national interest and security, the President said that India was firmly committed to peace but if the need be, the forces would leave no stone unturned to protect the national sovereignty. He said, “India remains firmly committed to peace, but in case the need arises, we will use all our might to protect the nation’s sovereignty. Our armed forces, exemplified by our air warriors reflect our firm-resolve to defend our nation.”

Speaking at the Sulur Air Force Station, Kovind said that valour and professionalism of the Indian Air Force (IAF) could be gauged from the recent air strikes as the IAF carried out pre-emptive strikes on a terrorist camp and that the attack was not aimed at the Pakistan military.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More