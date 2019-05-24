President Ram Nath Kovind to host dinner for the outgoing Modi Cabinet: Narendra is all set to take oath as the prime minister of the country for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019, and form a new team of Cabinet ministers. On May 26, 2014, he had taken oath as the Prime Minister of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind to host dinner for the outgoing Modi Cabinet: President Ram Nath Kovind will host a dinner meeting for the outgoing Narendra Modi Cabinet inside the presidential palace in New Delhi on Friday. Modi is all set to take oath as the prime minister of the country for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019, and form a new team of Cabinet ministers, reports said.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with his Cabinet members on Friday evening to discuss the shape and size of his new government for the first time after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘s massive victory in the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Though PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Shah have so far not taken any decision on the Home, Finance, External Affairs and Defence portfolios, reports suggest that Shah may retain the finance portfolio. The inclusion of newer faces in the Modi cabinet can’t be denied.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi had taken oath as the Prime Minister of the country and his term for five years will end soon. Modi had formed the Council of Ministers, the 21st ministry of the country, after the BJP won the 2014 general election which was held in nine phases from 7 April to 12 May in 2014. The results of the election were announced on May 16, 2014, and this led to the formation of the 16th Lok Sabha. The Council of Ministers consisted of 9 female ministers, of whom 6 hold the rank of Cabinet minister. This is the highest number of female Cabinet ministers in any Indian government in history.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App