President Ramnath Kovind addresses joint Parliament session, says India to become 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is moving ahead to create strong, safe, prosperous and all-inclusive India. In his customary joint address at the Central Hall of Parliament, the president said more than 61 crore voters of the country set a new record during 2019 Lok Sabha polls by casting their votes and enhanced the credibility of India’s democracy across the world. President Kovind also underlined the government’s objectives for the next five years.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

The president asserted that in a bid to increase the income support to farmers, it has been decided to extend the coverage under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to every farmer in the country.

National Defence Fund

He noted that the amount of scholarship under the National defence Fund has been raised for the children of brave soldiers, adding that the children of state police personnel have also been included in the scholarship.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

With the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the president said, that an amount of Rs 12,000 has been disbursed to the farmers in three months. The scheme will cost approximately Rs 90,000 crore to exchequer since the government has included every single farmer in the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Terming Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the world’s biggest healthcare scheme, the president said that the scheme has been implemented, providing ‘Health-Protection-Cover’ to 50 crore poor people. So far over 26 lakh poor patients have availed treatment in hospitals under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna

The president underlined that under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, a facility for entrepreneurs to avail loan up to Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee is soon to be introduced. he said that the government had disbursed over 19 crores loans for self-employment and the effort will soon cover entrepreneurs to avail loan up to Rs 50 lakh after its expansion.

India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024

Ramnath Kovind also claimed that the NDA government is aiming to make India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024. India is currently on its way to become the world’s 5th largest economy in terms of GDP he said. he further added that the government will continue the reform process to maintain the high growth rate.

