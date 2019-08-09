President Ramnath Kovind approves Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019: The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 has been passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2019. In order to make roads safer, the centre in an agreement with the state transport ministers came up with an all-new bill to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2017 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 10, 2017, and it was pending in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the amendments made in the bill are going to improve road safety, strengthen rural transport, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, computerisation and online services.
Here are the amendments in different penalties:
Driving without a licence:
Old fine: Rs 500
New fine: Rs 5000
Driving without insurance:
Old fine: Rs 1000
New fine: Rs 2000
Over speeding:
Old fine: Rs 400
New fine: Rs 1000 for LMV and Rs 2000 for Medium passenger vehicles
Drunken Driving:
Old fine: Rs 2000
New fine: Rs 10,000
Not wearing a seat belt:
Old fine: Rs 100
New fine: Rs 1000
Speeding:
Old fine: Rs 500
New Fine: Rs 5,000
Overloading for two-wheelers:
Old fine: Rs 100
New fine: Rs 2000 and licence disqualification for three months.
Disobedience of the orders of authorities:
Old fine: Rs 500
New fine: Rs 2,000
Some new provisions have been accepted to be added in the bill which were proposed previously.
- Not providing a way for emergency vehicles: Rs 10,000
- Oversize vehicles: Rs 5,000
- Offences by juveniles: Guardian should be liable to pay Rs 25,000 with three years of imprisonment.