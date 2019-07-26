President Ramnath Kovind and J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik will join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kargil on July 26 along with the chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Ram Naik will celebrate the Vijay Diwas, Kargil Victory Day at the War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir’s Drass, Kargil district on July 26, the report said.

President Living who chief of all three armed forces, will join the celebrations and comemorate the historic victory and bravery of soldiers. As per the scheduled program, President will arrive in Kargil-Drass early in the morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will be the second chief guest at the program and will receive the President along with Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Naval chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Reports say the three service officers are likely to brief the audience over complexities of the operation before the program starts.

A few days ago, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the Kargil War Memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts who died while serving and protecting the mother land.

To commemorate the victory, a ‘Victory Flame’ was lit by Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The flame will traverse through nine towns and cities before reaching Drass on July 26. It will be received by COAS and then be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

What is Kargil Diwas and why we celebrate it?

The Kargil Vijay Diwas was named after the successful Operation Vijay to mark India’s victory over Pakistan on 26 July. On this date in 1999, India haf taken over the command Kargil post back which Pakistan had tookover. The Kargil war, a war which was fought for more than 60 days and hundreds of soldiers had died, ended in India’s favour on 26 July 1999.

TO mark the thumping victory, country celebrate this day with full hounour and thanks those bravehearts by paying homage to them.

