Prez Murmu Honors Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary.

President Droupadi Murmu, during her official trip to Algeria, paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary. This gesture reflects her respect for Dr. Kalam’s contributions to the nation.

Additionally, President Murmu was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science by the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Hub, University of Algiers. This honor highlights the significance of her visit and the academic ties between India and Algeria.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “During her ongoing visit abroad, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary in Algiers, Algeria.”

MUST READ: PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also announced the honorary doctorate, stating, “A special honour in Algeria. President Droupadi Murmu was conferred Honorary Doctorate by Sidi Abdellah Science & Technology Hub, University of Algiers.”

Expressing her gratitude, President Murmu remarked, “It is, indeed, a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions.”

Kamal Baddari, the Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, presented the Doctorate to President Murmu. While addressing the students at Sidi Abdellah University, she emphasized India’s commitment to providing quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions for the increasing number of students from Africa, including Algeria.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. She arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her trip on Sunday and received a warm ceremonial welcome, marking the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.

ALSO READ: Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance