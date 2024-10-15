Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Prez Murmu Honors Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary.

Prez Murmu Honors Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, during her official trip to Algeria, paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, on his birth anniversary. This gesture reflects her respect for Dr. Kalam’s contributions to the nation.

Additionally, President Murmu was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science by the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Hub, University of Algiers. This honor highlights the significance of her visit and the academic ties between India and Algeria.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “During her ongoing visit abroad, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary in Algiers, Algeria.”

MUST READ: PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also announced the honorary doctorate, stating, “A special honour in Algeria. President Droupadi Murmu was conferred Honorary Doctorate by Sidi Abdellah Science & Technology Hub, University of Algiers.”

Expressing her gratitude, President Murmu remarked, “It is, indeed, a humbling experience for me to be honoured with the Honorary Doctorate. This is an honour for my country more than for me as an individual. It is always a pleasure to address young minds in the universities brimming with confidence dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge that directly impacts national development missions.”

Kamal Baddari, the Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, presented the Doctorate to President Murmu. While addressing the students at Sidi Abdellah University, she emphasized India’s commitment to providing quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions for the increasing number of students from Africa, including Algeria.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. She arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her trip on Sunday and received a warm ceremonial welcome, marking the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.

ALSO READ: Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Filed under

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam India-Algeria relations Indian President in Algeria President Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement

Also Read

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over 40 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Sacred Sites

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over 40 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Sacred Sites

Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH

Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn...

Cong’s Harish Rawat Promises Victory In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Cong’s Harish Rawat Promises Victory In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Entertainment

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox