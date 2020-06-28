World Pride Day is usually celebrated in the month of June, this year the vents are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the activists and the LGBTQ community worldwide found an alternate way to conduct a virtual global pride celebration.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first gay pride March that was held in 1970 in the United Kingdom, the LGBTQ community took many events online in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Some activists took on the streets to celebrate the day but most of the events were marked online under the global banner ‘Pride 2020’.

London Pride has always been one of the biggest events of the Gay pride calendar but couldn’t take place this year, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Despite the pandemic, there were various events that were taking place online with the slogan ‘Postponed, but still united’.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to twitter and said that in London you are free to love and be who you want to be, he further added that even if the celebrations this year are different, there are more important than ever.

Also Read: China’s silence on Galwan casualties upsetting for families of soldiers: Report

𝕙𝕖’𝕤 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖, 𝕙𝕖 𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕤, 𝕪𝕖𝕥 𝕙𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕝𝕠𝕧’𝕕 Shakespeare with a twist #pride#gay#gaypride#pridemonth pic.twitter.com/k7FUk2bccX — Drakey (@ThatDancerDrake) June 26, 2020

Here in London, you are free to be who you want to be, and love who you want to love. Whilst our Pride celebrations this year are very different, they are more important than ever.#PrideInLondon #PRIDE2020 #LoveIsLove #Pridepic.twitter.com/818otDyDz2 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 27, 2020

Also Read: PIA grounds 141 pilots over ‘dubious licenses’

The zest and fervent of the pride month was no different in India, where the Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) has decided to dedicate its one of the metro stations to the transgender community, with this the NMRC aims to uplift and connect the community with the mainstream society.

Also Read: Massive protests against enforced disappearances rock Karachi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App