Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, to assure prompt action in the case in which a priest was shot at in Gonda district.Gehlot’s comment comes after he came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Opposition parties over the incident in which a temple priest was burnt alive in Karauli district. The Rajasthan Police had, however, nabbed the prime accused within 24 hours of the incident while the hunt for the others was underway.

Gehlot had also handed over the probe into the incident to CB-CID. “An incident happened in Rajasthan in which police showed promptness and immediately arrested the main accused, the UP government also needs to immediately take action in the incident in which a priest was shot at in Gonda (Uttar Pradesh),” Gehlot’s tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

The incident in UP’s Gonda took place on October 10. The priest of Ram Janaki temple in Itia Thok, Gonda was allegedly attacked while he was asleep.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gonda, Shailesh Kumar Pandey had said that a case had been registered against four persons in connection with the incident. He had also said that the priest had a land dispute with the accused.

राजस्थान में हमारे यहां घटना हो गयी थी जिसमें पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाकर immediately मुख्य मुजरिम को गिरफ्तार भी कर लिया, यूपी सरकार को चाहिए कि वो भी गोंडा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में पुजारी को गोली मारे जाने की घटना में immediately कार्रवाई करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 11, 2020

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over to the CID-CB, the investigation into the death of a priest, who was allegedly burnt in the state’s Karauli district.The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by a few people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident.The Central government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the family members of the priest, BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday.

