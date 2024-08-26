Monday, August 26, 2024

Prime Minister Modi And President Biden Discuss India-US Partnership And Global Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from President Joseph R. Biden of the United States. During the conversation, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties.

The leaders reviewed the significant progress made in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership aims to benefit both countries and contribute positively to humanity at large. They engaged in a detailed exchange on various regional and global issues.

In their discussion on the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to the country. He reiterated India’s steadfast support for dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for an early return to peace and stability.

The leaders also shared their concern about the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasized the need for the restoration of law and order and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus.

PM Modi and President Biden reiterated their commitment to further strengthening multilateral cooperation, including through the Quad alliance. They agreed to remain in touch to continue advancing their shared goals and addressing ongoing global challenges.

