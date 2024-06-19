Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates New Nalanda University Campus, Reviving Ancient Center Of Learning

India has been the hub of academia since ancient times and has been a hub for many neighbouring countries from where a number of scholars have travelled to gain knowledge and wisdom about 1600 years ago. One such place that stands out as the most renowned centers of education is Nalanda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, and other delegates are present at the new Nalanda University campus. Ambassadors from 17 countries are also attending the event.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a plaque and planted a sapling during the inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the ruins of Nalanda University.

The opening of the new campus which is named after the ancient university will foster a new generation for our educational sector as well as establish a strong connection with our glorious past.

The History Of The New Campus

In 2007, following a suggestion by then-President APJ Abdul Kalam, the Bihar assembly passed legislation to lay the groundwork for a new university. Spanning 455 acres, the government allocated land for this purpose. On November 25, 2010, the university was formally established as a national institution through a special Act of Parliament.

Operations of the new university commenced on September 1, 2014, initially accommodating just 14 students. The university began its journey from a temporary site located at the International Convention Centre in Rajgir, situated 10 km from the historic Nalanda. This temporary facility was inaugurated in September 2014 by then-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The foundation stone for the permanent campus was laid down by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Pilkhi village in Rajgir in 2016. In 2017 construction for the new campus was initiated.

The university boasts two academic buildings featuring 40 classrooms, two auditoriums with a 300-seat capacity each, a hostel accommodating approximately 550 students, a 2,000-seat amphitheatre, a sports complex, and an international centre. It attracts students and faculty from various countries, enhancing its global appeal.

In addition to offering postgraduate and doctoral research programs, the university provides short-term certificate courses and awards 137 scholarships specifically for international students.

The Glorious Ancient Past

The university was popularly known as the Nalanda Mahavira in the ancient past. It has been the greatest centre of learning for decades. It was located in the city of Rajgriha which is now Rajgir about 90 km south of Patliputra which was another very important centre in ancient India.

The University played a major role in promoting patronage towards arts and academia during the 5th and 6th century C.E., a period fondly described by scholars as the Golden Age of India.

Its foundations were laid during the Gupta Empire era, and it received patronage from many Indian and Javanese patrons who consisted of both Buddhists and non-Budhists. Subsequently, the university also thrived under the rule of the Pala empire from 750-1161 C.E.

Over its 750-year history, Nalanda’s faculty included some of the most esteemed scholars of Mahayana Buddhism. The curriculum encompassed major Buddhist philosophies such as Madhyamaka, Yogachara, and Sarvastivada, along with other diverse subjects including the Vedas, grammar, medicine, logic, mathematics, astronomy, and alchemy.

The renowned mahavihara library was a crucial source of Sanskrit texts, which were carried to East Asia by pilgrims like Xuanzang and Yijing. Currently, the site of Nalanda is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

