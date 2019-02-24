The Prime Minister addressed the country via video conference after the farmers' scheme was launched. Previously PM Modi had tweeted that the scheme marks a historic day for the nation as it will give wings to aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana(PM-KISAN) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The scheme which proposes to give Rs 6000 to farmers in three instalments was announced by the BJP-led NDA government during this year’s interim budget session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launches Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a cash-transfer scheme, in Gorakhpur. UP CM Yogi Adityanath present pic.twitter.com/igE1A1PuMZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2019

At the rally, Modi said that it was because of NDA’s unwavering commitment towards people, especially farmers that a 75,000 crore scheme for farmers could be launched. Calling it one of the biggest schemes, the PM said more than 12 crore farmers owning up to two hectares of land will be benefitting from the scheme. There will be about one crore farmers who will be given the first instalment of Rs 2000 on Sunday itself. The money will be directly transferred into the beneficiaries’ account.

