Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jaipur on Saturday to address a gathering of beneficiaries of the government schemes in the state of Rajasthan. Prime Minister's 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme' has set the tone for BJP's campaign for the Rajasthan assembly elections set to take place later this year.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accompanied the Prime Minister, who addressed around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes, at the 'Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was in Jaipur to seek feedback from beneficiaries of government schemes in the state. PM Modi met with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme that is being sponsored by the Central government and have reportedly benefitted more than 90 Lakh people in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accompanied the Prime Minister, who addressed around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes, at the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme’

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S JAIPUR VISIT

Next year Rajasthan completes 70 years. Let us reaffirm our commitment of creating a developed Rajasthan, which will play a pivotal role in the building of a New India: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2018

Attacking Congress, PM called the party a “Bail-gaadi”, while addressing the public gathering in Jaipur.

Congress ko aaj kal kuch log 'bail-gaadi' bolne lage hain. Congress ke kai diggaj neta aur purv mantri aajkal bail par hain: PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/njQztJflmL — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

PM Modi in Jaipur says CM Vasundhara Raje has changed work culture in Rajasthan and because of that more than 5 Crore people have been pulled out of poverty by the BJP government in the last 2 years

Humare kaamkaaj ke tarike mein cheezen na atakti hain, na latakti hain aur na hi bhatakti hain: PM Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/1ZSJ523Wpq — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Jaipur https://t.co/2BznYCcLVb — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More