Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was in Jaipur to seek feedback from beneficiaries of government schemes in the state. PM Modi met with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme that is being sponsored by the Central government and have reportedly benefitted more than 90 Lakh people in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accompanied the Prime Minister, who addressed around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes, at the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jansanwad programme’

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S JAIPUR VISIT

Attacking Congress, PM called the party a “Bail-gaadi”, while addressing the public gathering in Jaipur. 

PM Modi in Jaipur says CM Vasundhara Raje has changed work culture in Rajasthan and because of that more than 5 Crore people have been pulled out of poverty by the BJP government in the last 2 years

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 