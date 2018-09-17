Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elegant attires have time and again impressed the fashion experts. Every time, his experiments with turbans or his bandhgala suit bring out his unique style but there are times when he has surprised one and all with his wardrobe choices. On the occasion of his 68th birthday, we have compiled a list of his fashionable attires with which he left everyone wowed with his strong personality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s experiment with style has always been applauding. Be it on Republic Day celebrations or his extravagant foreign trips, his fans have always praised his dressing sense. From ‘bandhgala’ suits to his ‘bandhani’ turbans, PM Modi’s impeccable fashion sense has inspired many. Despite his wardrobe collection becoming a bone of contention for the opposition many times, he continues to remain unaffected by the criticism and continues to break several barriers.

Today on the occasion of his 68th birthday, we have compiled a list of his fashionable attires that have been appreciated by the fashion gurus time and again.

In May 2015, Seoul, South Korea: Popularly known for his signature half sleeves kurta and churidars, PM Modi’s classic appearance during his South Korea tour in May 2015 in grey coloured suit represented his ability to adapt to the modern avatar and carry it off effortlessly.

2. In January, 2015 tour of United States: To match a cream coloured bandhgala suit and Nehru jacket, he wore a bright orange pashmina shawl. His shawl grabbed everyone’s attention as it had the representation of Make In India campaign, glorifying the traditional Indian weavers and designers in the ensemble.

3. Republic Day, January 2015

In January 2015, on the republic day, PM Modi’s well-dressed ensemble- a black coloured bandhgala suit with a colourful bandhani turban redefined his unique style sense.

4. In 2015, during United States trip

During his meeting with Former USA President Barrack Obama, the stripes on PM’s black coloured coat turned heads. What made the coat special was that as all over the suit there was the embroidery of his initials, i.e Narendra Damordas Modi.

5. In 2014, when Modi visited Buddhist temples in Japan – Toji and Kinkakuji

Seems like Modi likes to play games with black and white ensembles. While mostly he wears a black coloured suit, this time during his visit to Buddhist temples in Japan- Toji and Kinkakuji, he preferred to wear an white attire.

Needless to say, every time, PM Modi has scored full marks on the fashion board. Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday!

