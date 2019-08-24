Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community of Bahrain on Saturday. He said he is fortunate enough to be the 1st Indian PM to visit the country. He also wished Krishna Janmashtami to the entire Indian community across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on Saturday. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain. Speaking to the Indian community in Bahrain, PM Modi said although it took a long time for an Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain, he is fortunate to be the one.

PM Modi wished the Indian community on Krishna Janmashtami. He said it is the sacred festival of Janmashtami today and wished all the Indian community across the world on this auspicious day.

PM Modi also said that he will visit Shrinathji Temple tomorrow and will pray for peace and prosperity in Bahrain. He said the renovation of the temple will also take place from tomorrow.

Prime Minister Modi said India is on target to double the size of the economy in 5 years. He said India has decided to set the target of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next 5 years.

PM Modi said Chandrayaan 2 will land on the surface of the moon on September 7 and the whole world is talking about India’s space missions. He said the entire world is astounded to see how India has been able to achieve these successes in such a small budget.

PM Modi, who is currently on a three-nation tour, reached Abu Dhabi on Friday. Prime Minister Modi reached the capital of UAE from Paris on the second leg of his tri-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

