Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Jan Abhar Rally at Dharamshala: On the occasion of addressing a huge rally in Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for taking the state towards a path of development. He also compared the rule of Congress party and BJP party by giving the reference of "one rank, one pension" for all the ex-servicemen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Jan Abhar Rally at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Jan Abhar Rally at Dharamshala: Addressing a huge rally in Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for taking the state towards a path of development. He also compared the rule of Congress party and BJP party by giving the reference of “one rank, one pension” for all the ex-servicemen.

Here are the 10 things to know:

– Bravery is a tradition in Himachal Pradesh. The braves of these states are ready to protect and kill at our borders & they are also agents of peace: PM

– In the past year, the Himachal Pradesh government has worked hard to avail its welfare programmes to each and every citizen of the state.

– For late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Himachal Pradesh was his second home.

-Several Central key government projects including highway, railway, electricity and solar system have been launched in the state for the benefit of the common man. Projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are currently running in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.

-While only 70 lakh foreign tourists visited India in 2013, the year 2017 witnessed the footfall of at least 1 crore visitors from different foreign countries.

-For 40 years, our ex-servicemen asked for ‘One Rank, One Pension’. The previous government allocated just Rs. 500 crore for it. But when we came to power, we implemented OROP and ensured the welfare of our ex-servicemen: PM

-I commend the people of Himachal Pradesh for furthering cleanliness. They have accepted ‘Swachhata’ as a ‘Sanskaar’ which also augurs well for the tourism sector in the state

-Plans with a huge investment of 25,000 crores working in different areas of Himachal Pradesh.

-Through Direct Benefit Transfer, we have put a check on corruption and saved nearly Rs 90,000 crore

-Himachal Pradesh has helped in increasing the number of foreign tourists in India from 70 lakh to 1 crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More