Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maldives Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed Maldives’ Parliament and raised many important issues which needed to be focused for the betterment of both the nations. In his speech, PM Modi talked about Terror, climate change and other problems for the Indo-Pacific region. This was PM Modi’s is the first foreign trip after becoming the Prime Minister for the second term. Indian Prime Minister became the second foreign Head of State or Government to address the People’s Majlis in its 86-year history.

PM Modi said terrorism is the biggest threat to all countries and it has been claiming lives of innocents every day across the globe. It’s a misfortune that some people still distinguishing between the so-called good and bad terrorism. It is time for all the nations to join hands and fight against terrorism.

Praising the host country, PM said that he is happy that the Maldives is working towards sustainable development and has become a part of the International Solar Alliance “Indo-Pacific region is an inalienable part of our existence.” It has been the lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity.

PM @narendramodi meets with Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of People’s Majlis, the Parliament of #Maldives. pic.twitter.com/V1lTWvQCto — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 8, 2019

PM Narendra Modi was conferred with the Nishan Izzudeen award in recognition of his role in strengthening the India Maldives relationship and for being a close friend of the Maldives.

