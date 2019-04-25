Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Varanasi roadshow in a sea of saffron supporters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi garlanded the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya before beginning the roadshow. Prior to that, he acknowledged thousands of strong supporters by bowing to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Varanasi roadshow in a sea of saffron supporters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his high-voltage roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi. He will be filling the nomination forms tomorrow. In a show of strength, the PM garlanded the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Before that, he acknowledged thousands of strong supporters by bowing to them.

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a hurried lap before the PM’s convoy reached the BHU gate. Adityanath could be seen waving, flashing the victory sign to supporters and smiling broadly. The roadshow would cover six kms from the Lanka to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The senior BJP leaders, sports stars and artists are expected to attend the show. Reports said that Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal would take part in the roadshow, besides BJP president Amit Shah.

This would be PM Modi’s first roadshow in the Varanasi.

