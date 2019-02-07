Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack comes in the aftermath of the third round questioning of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for his alleged involvement in money laundering activity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for promoting corruption and sheltering the corrupt to enjoy power ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. Prime Minister said Congress violated the sanctity of several institutions to promote dynastic politics.

Modi’s attack comes in the aftermath of the third round questioning of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for his alleged involvement in money laundering activity. Apart from that, the prime minister highlighted the achievements of his own government and wished for healthy competition in the upcoming elections.

Dismissing Mahagathbandhan as Mahamilaavat, Modi said Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress Party to be dissolved and Congress Mukt Bharat call was given by the Mahatma, not him.

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech:

– The Ayushman Bharat scheme, that was launched in September 2018, has benefitted 11 lakh people

– Government has provided affordable healthcare for the poor

– Congress rule has seen historic price rise. Price rise and Congress are like two sides of the same coin

– Today, 99 per cent items are below 18 per cent GST slab, Inflation is benign

– Education loans have become cheaper too

– Congress rule has seen historic price rise

– At least 20,000 companies, that were involved in money-laundering activities were forced to close.

– 3,000,00 shell companies were forced to shut shop during the NDA rule

– Our resolve is stronger than the challenges we face, this is a government dedicated to the nation

– My government has no corruption baggage…We don’t need favours from anyone

– Congress weakened the Army, Navy and Air Force. The party also wants to scuttle Rafale deal to benefit a particular company… Every deal had a middle man under Congress. The Congress also called Army chief a goon

– 2.5 crore households were electrified during the NDA rule.

– The NDA govt gave 13 crore gas connections in a short span of 55 months under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

– 10 crore toilets were built in just 4.5 years

– Gave Rs 7,00000 crore to the poor under Mudra Yojana

– Congress insulted Election Commission, Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation

– Mahagathbandhan is Mahamilawat (Grand alliance is adulterated)

– The NDA government had to complete Congress’ unfinished work

– We aren’t the people who run away from facing challenges

– This government is known for its honesty and transparency

– This government is known for taking action against corruption and crackdown on corruption is the focus

– Congress imposed emergency and played with national security

– PM Modi encouraged all those youth who will be voting for the first time

