Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi LS seat: The PM left for Collectorate office to file his nomination at 11.15 am after offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files nomination from Varanasi LS seat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a mega roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday evening. The surety for his nomination was given by BJP leaders Girdhar Malviya and Dom Raja. The PM left for Collectorate office to file his nomination at 11.15 a.m. after offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi this morning. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NDA partners Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan and other senior BJP leaders accompanied the PM during his journey to the Collectorate office.

Prime Minister Modi is contesting from Varanasi for the second consecutive general election. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had contested from Gujarat’s Baroda and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. On Thursday, Modi held a massive roadshow, performed Ganga Arti at Dashashvamed Ghat in Varanasi and later addressed Varanasi’s top brass and intelligentsia.

Before filing my nomination papers, prayed at the temple of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav, also revered as the Kotwal of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/AuEy9GjHQO — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2019

NDA leaders arrive at Collectorate Office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/OB0MJamc5E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019

He garlanded the statue of Banaras Hindu University founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya before embarking on his roadshow. Before that, he acknowledged thousands of supporters by bowing to them several times and in different directions.

This was the PM’s first roadshow in the poll-bound parliamentary seat after three phases of voting in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Varanasi goes to vote on May 19 in the last and seventh phase of the elections. The expectation of many people including journalists that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will face PM Modi in Varanasi fell flat on Thursday after the Congress chose its 2014 candidate and local strongman Ajay Rai to contest against Modi again. Though Priyanka had said she was willing to contest from Varanasi, the party didn’t choose to field another Gandhi scion.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App