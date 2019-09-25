Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat campaign: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The award was presented to PM Modi by Bill Gates in New York. While speaking at the event, the prime minister dedicated the honour to crores of Indians who fulfilled the dream of Swachh Bharat dream.

He said the honour also belonged to those people who made Swachh Bharat a part of their daily lives. He underlined that over 11 crore toilets were constructed in the past five years in India. He noted that the mission has benefited the poor and the women most in the country.

PM Modi has been presented with the honour on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that it was an honour to receive the award during Gandhi’s anniversary. He expressed his happiness over the fact that the dream of sanitation and cleanliness seen by Mahatma Gandhi was finally being fulfilled.

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Award presented by Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/Ty1vn92ADg — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Speaking on the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister said that women and daughters across India were facing the problem of non-availability of toilets. They had to wait till evening to go out to defecate, he added. He also said that many girls stopped going to schools due to lack of toilets. He said the government took cognisance of the issue and dealt with it sincerely.

Referring to a report of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the prime minister asserted that heart problems in children have decreased while the Body Mass Index of women has been improved due to better rural sanitation. He said that the campaign also opened a door for economic development in rural areas.

With the introduction of cleanliness survey, the prime minister said, the states have been competing to keep their cities clean. He further noted that India was now aiming at eradicating TB from India by 2025.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App