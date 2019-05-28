Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignores Imran Khan for swearing-in ceremony, Pakistan tries to play it cool: India's decision to not invite Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30 sent a clear message to Pakistan that its neighbouring country is not planning to clear tensions between them anytime soon. Pakistan, however, was seen downplaying the Delhi's decision not to invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignores Imran Khan for swearing-in ceremony, Pakistan tries to play it cool: India’s decision to not invite Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30 sent a clear message to Pakistan that its neighbouring country is not planning to clear tensions between them anytime soon. Pakistan, however, was seen downplaying the Delhi’s decision not to invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ceremony. The Dawn quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying that PM Modi slammed Pakistan throughout his election campaign, adding that the entire focus of the campaign was on Pakistan bashing. “It was unwise to expect that he can get rid of this narrative (soon),” said Qureshi.

He suggested that instead of inviting for the swearing-in ceremony, a dialogue over Kashmir issues and other disputes would help the countries to improve their relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday released a statement inviting leaders of BIMSTEC-member countries, the prime minister of Mauritius and the president of Kyrgyz Republic to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises of the countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and India.

In 2014, PM Modi had invited all the SAARC countries which included Pakistan too, but this year, the prime minister invited the BIMSTEC in the place of SAARC following the tensions between the two countries.

The tensions between the two countries mounted after the dastardly Pulwama attack that took place on February 14, 2019. Over 50 CRPF jawans lost their lives after an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a convoy of CRPS vehicles. The Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the incident.

In its response, India conducted Balakot airstrikes in which IAF hit the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s terror camps in the area. In the airstrikes, Pakistan lost one of its F-16 jets that were shot down by IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

