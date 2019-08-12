The special episode of the survival series Man vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been telecasted on Monday at 9 pm on Discovery channel. Here's how social media reacted on the special episode.

The special episode of the survival TV series Man vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been broadcasted at 9 pm on Monday on Discovery channel. PM Modi can be seen on an adventure in the famous Jim Corbett National Park situated in Uttarakhand. The Discovery Channel announced earlier that the wildlife conversation will be highlighted on the episode.

However, in the episode, we can see that the British adventurer Bear Grylls giving a lesson to PM Modi about how to make a spear to protect himself, in case they have to encounter with a tiger in the jungle.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying, lush green jungles amidst the mother nature is the best thing one can get. He also invited people to join the show and said the show will highlight the environmental conversation and climate change.

The tweet was in response to a post shared by the host of the show Bear Grylls about the special episode featuring Narendra Modi on Monday. Grylls shared a photo where he can be seen clicking a selfie with PM Modi.

Last month Bear Grylls tweeted a post sharing a teaser of the special episode featuring PM Modi, Grylls wrote, people across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he ventures the Indian wildlife to create awareness about climate change and to highlight the animal conversation.

Here’s how social media reacted to the special episode of Man vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World is back standing with modi ji 🚩🚩🚩Proud of RSS

Jai hind #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/QrOLe2IMak — Hari vasagam (@NENTRAMODI) August 12, 2019

Modiji to his security guards in #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/qtwAqQrepX — Hitesh sharma (@hiteshsharmannn) August 12, 2019

World is great Prime Minister we love india

Jai hind #ManVsWild pic.twitter.com/R99iIomY1J — Hari vasagam (@NENTRAMODI) August 12, 2019

Nehru's way of introducing India to foreigners Modi's way of Introducing India to foreigners#ManVsWild#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/KCDIDvTMdC — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_NSA) August 12, 2019

Imran khan and pakistanis reaction after seeing Modiji on Discovery with Beae Grylls

Man vs Wild#MANvsWild#BearGrylls pic.twitter.com/yrs4z0PBoA — Self Quote (@SelfQuote1) August 12, 2019

