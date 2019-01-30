PM Narendra Modi in Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the top 10 fastest developing cities will be from India and Surat will top the top the chart.

PM Narendra Modi in Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge rally in Gujarat’s Surat district on Wednesday. Quoting an international report, the prime minister said the report stated that in the next 10-15 years, the top 10 fastest developing cities will be from India and Surat will top the top the chart.

Don’t question me where does the rest of the money go to if an electric bulb worth Rs 40-50 sells at Rs 350. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi has replied to it. Gandhi had said that of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paise reached the intended beneficiary (Mujhe mat poochna ki Rs 40-50 ka bulb Rs 350 mein bikta tha toh beech wale paise kahan jate the, mujhe mat poochna, uska jawab Rajiv Gandhi dekar gaye the, Re 1 jata tha toh 15 paisa pahunch’ta tha, baaki ka 85 paisa konsa panja khata tha,vo saari duniya janti hai)

The PM laid the foundation stone for the extethe nsion of terminal building at Surat Airport today.

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech:

– Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi has deep ties with Surat.

– Surat paid deep respect to Gandhi’s values – Cleanliness, self-dependence.

– Surat is a fast developing city in terms of economic growth.

– In 2014, there were only 80 Passport Kendras in the country which increased to more than 400 in the last 4 years.

– The government is trying to connect each and every part of the nation through air connectivity.

