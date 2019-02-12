Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation key projects in Haryana's Kurukshetra today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 700-bed state-of-the-art National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bhadsa, Jhajjar to the service of the people and inaugurate the 510-bed Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad through video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates key projects in Haryana’s Kurukshetra today: Prime Minister Modi participated in Swachh Shakti-2019 programme in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on Tuesday. He unveiled and laid the foundation of several development projects in Haryana today, reports said. The prime minister also visited the Swachh Sundar Sauchalaya exhibition in Kurukshetra and addressed a huge public gathering to highlight the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana.

Wishing all success to the guests from Nigeria, the Prime Minister said they were in India on a study tour since the past week to learn how Swachh Bharat mission had such dramatic success so quickly and how it can be replicated in Nigeria.

Speaking about the bright future of the government-sponsored clean India mission, Modi said there is a place in Europe where a lot of tourists visit since the front walls of the houses are painted beautifully. Maybe, one day there will be a village in Hindustan where toilets and paintings on it will be so good that tourists will come to see it, he added.

Launching a direct attack on the Opposition including the Congress, the prime minister said the BJP government at the Centre took steps to eradicate middlemen and those who loot rights of poor from the system. Modi said all honest people have faith in ‘chowkidaar’, but the corrupt are angry with him (lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai). The faces of ‘mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI and abuse him, the PM added.

Modi also distributed the Swachh Shakti -2019 awards today.

He also laid the foundation stone of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIC) in Panchkula and Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra.

