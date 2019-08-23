Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi has said that the friendship between India and France is unbreakable. Speaking in France, he highlighted the achievements of the BJO-led NDA government. He added that in the last five years, the ruling NDA government has set goals which were earlier considered impossible to fulfill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the relations between France and India as beyond friendship and unbreakable. Addressing the Indian community at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the PM said that he has dedicated this day to the friendship between the two nations. PM Modi also said that both India and France have fought against the menace of terror, adding that the country is dealing with terror with an iron hand

Launching a scathing attack on Congress which ruled India for decades, PM Modi asserted that the dynasty politics is ending in India. He maintained that the mandate which BJP-led NDA got in the 2019 parliamentary elections is not merely for running a government but for building a new India.

Without naming P Chidambaram or the INX Media case, the PM said in new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, the loot of people’s money, terrorism, this has never happened before. He added that within 75 days of the new government, it took many strong decisions for the betterment of the country.

He also talked about the Triple Talaq Bill that was recently passed in the Parliament. The PM said that Muslim women got justice in a new India after the instant talaq practice was banned. The Opposition had strictly opposed the bill saying, it targeted the particular community.

Before his address, PM Modi arrived at UNESCO office and met Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. He also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Macron also supported India on Kashmir, saying it should be resolved bilaterally.

