Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday, July 7. to lay the foundation of 13 infrastructure projects and is likely to address a gathering of 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes. The rally comes ahead of crucial elections in the state. Meanwhile, a bus carrying beneficiaries to PM's rally was attacked by miscreants on Saturday, The incident took place in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Prime PM is likely to meet these beneficiaries of the schemes at a rally in Jaipur, today. Around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries are expected to the part of the rally

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan to lay the foundation of 13 urban infrastructure projects and is expected to address a gathering of 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of welfare schemes, according to media reports. Meanwhile, just a few hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan miscreants attacked a bus which carried beneficiaries of the government scheme, which left 2 persons injured from Jaisalmer. The interaction session will be moderated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

People from all walks of life, from different parts of Rajasthan are converging in Jaipur for PM @narendramodi’s public meeting. pic.twitter.com/3h0OPt1LHl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2018

#Rajasthan: Prime Minister arrives in Jaipur, to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and address a public meeting. pic.twitter.com/KmQSInLa72 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

Shri Kalyan Singh, the Governor of Rajasthan and Smt. @VasundharaBJP, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan welcomed PM @narendramodi to Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/28bhsQyWs5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Video of Rajasthan BJP leader’s son thrashing man: Dhan Singh Rawat says we should not make mountain out of a molehill

According to media reports, the bus was stooped and attacked in Gangwar. The incident took place in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

One of the injured persons, who has been identified as Nagendra Singh has been was admitted to JLN hospital in Nagaur.

Meanwhile, Prime PM is likely to meet these beneficiaries of the schemes at a rally in Jaipur, today. Around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries are expected to the part of the rally, where the party faces crucial assembly elections later in this year.

At the event, PM will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of government schemes. The schemes include the Ujjwal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Sanwad Yojana, the Mudra Yojana and the National Child Health Programme, which are being governed by the Centre.

ALSO READ: Twitter user followed by PM Modi gets lessoned for misogynistic comments

ALSO READ: On Social Media Day, this is what women had to say to PM Modi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More