Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana at Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana at Ranchi, Jharkhand, and inaugurated the New Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha building and lay the foundation stone for the New Secretariat building at Ranchi on Thursday. The PM also inaugurated the Multi-Modal Terminal in Sahibganj and other development projects.

Modi said this water terminal in Jharkhand will not only connect the area to the rest of India but also to other countries. The prime minister said the tribal brothers and sisters and farmers will be able to send their products to markets in the whole country easily after the construction of this terminal.

The government is setting up 462 Eklavya model residential schools across the country for the development and education of tribal children and youth. The PM said we should vow that people who looted public money should be sent to their proper places. The government of working on it and some people have been arrested (Hamara sankalp hai janta ko lootne walon ko unki sahi jagah pahunchane ka. Iss par bhi bahut tezi se kaam ho raha hai, aur kuch log chale bhi gaye andar).

The government has given a total of Rs 10,777.50 crore for the scheme for the first three years. Reports said that the scheme would commence from this fiscal. After the first three years, the scheme would be voluntary and contributory in nature. The farmers can pay a monthly contribution of Rs 55 to Rs 200 to the cause and it depends on their age.

